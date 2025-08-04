QuotazioniSezioni
WTS: Watts Water Technologies Inc Class A

280.98 USD 4.98 (1.74%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WTS ha avuto una variazione del -1.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 280.59 e ad un massimo di 284.55.

Segui le dinamiche di Watts Water Technologies Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WTS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
280.59 284.55
Intervallo Annuale
177.59 287.89
Chiusura Precedente
285.96
Apertura
284.55
Bid
280.98
Ask
281.28
Minimo
280.59
Massimo
284.55
Volume
101
Variazione giornaliera
-1.74%
Variazione Mensile
2.67%
Variazione Semestrale
38.43%
Variazione Annuale
35.28%
