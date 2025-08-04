Valute / WTS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
WTS: Watts Water Technologies Inc Class A
280.98 USD 4.98 (1.74%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WTS ha avuto una variazione del -1.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 280.59 e ad un massimo di 284.55.
Segui le dinamiche di Watts Water Technologies Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WTS News
- Watts Water (WTS) Is Up 0.40% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Il titolo di Watts Water Technologies raggiunge il massimo storico a 286,39 USD
- Watts Water Technologies stock hits all-time high at 286.39 USD
- Grab These 5 Mid-Cap Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio in Q4 2025
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Watts Water Soars 40.8% in 12 Months: Is More Upside Left in the Stock?
- Stagflation is Already in Play
- Watts Water Technologies stock hits all-time high at $285.85
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Watts Water Technologies stock hits all-time high at $278.66
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Watts Water, Armstrong World and Levi Strauss
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Watts Water (WTS) is a Great Choice
- Watts Water (WTS) International Revenue Performance Explored
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 11th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 11th
- Watts Water (WTS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Watts Water's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Up Y/Y
- Watts Water (WTS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Watts Water (WTS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Watts Water Technologies Q2 2025 slides: record results prompt raised outlook
- Watts Water Technologies stock hits all-time high at 265.57 USD
- Watts Water Technologies (WTS): A Strong Current, But Hold Off Until Price Trickles Lower
- Sony's Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: What Investors Should Know
- Wix to Announce Q2 Earnings: Key Insights Ahead of the Release
Intervallo Giornaliero
280.59 284.55
Intervallo Annuale
177.59 287.89
- Chiusura Precedente
- 285.96
- Apertura
- 284.55
- Bid
- 280.98
- Ask
- 281.28
- Minimo
- 280.59
- Massimo
- 284.55
- Volume
- 101
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.74%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 38.43%
- Variazione Annuale
- 35.28%
20 settembre, sabato