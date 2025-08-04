通貨 / WTS
WTS: Watts Water Technologies Inc Class A
285.96 USD 6.08 (2.17%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WTSの今日の為替レートは、2.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり281.42の安値と287.16の高値で取引されました。
Watts Water Technologies Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
WTS News
1日のレンジ
281.42 287.16
1年のレンジ
177.59 287.89
- 以前の終値
- 279.88
- 始値
- 281.42
- 買値
- 285.96
- 買値
- 286.26
- 安値
- 281.42
- 高値
- 287.16
- 出来高
- 181
- 1日の変化
- 2.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.49%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 40.89%
- 1年の変化
- 37.68%
