WTS: Watts Water Technologies Inc Class A
279.88 USD 1.17 (0.42%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de WTS de hoy ha cambiado un -0.42%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 279.07, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 287.89.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Watts Water Technologies Inc Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
279.07 287.89
Rango anual
177.59 287.89
- Cierres anteriores
- 281.05
- Open
- 283.22
- Bid
- 279.88
- Ask
- 280.18
- Low
- 279.07
- High
- 287.89
- Volumen
- 193
- Cambio diario
- -0.42%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.27%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 37.89%
- Cambio anual
- 34.75%
