WTS: Watts Water Technologies Inc Class A

279.88 USD 1.17 (0.42%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de WTS de hoy ha cambiado un -0.42%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 279.07, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 287.89.

Rango diario
279.07 287.89
Rango anual
177.59 287.89
Cierres anteriores
281.05
Open
283.22
Bid
279.88
Ask
280.18
Low
279.07
High
287.89
Volumen
193
Cambio diario
-0.42%
Cambio mensual
2.27%
Cambio a 6 meses
37.89%
Cambio anual
34.75%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B