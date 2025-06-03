Moedas / WINT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
WINT: Windtree Therapeutics Inc
0.11 USD 0.37 (77.08%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WINT para hoje mudou para -77.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.10 e o mais alto foi 0.50.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Windtree Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- D1
- W1
- MN
WINT Notícias
- Windtree Therapeutics anuncia renúncia de diretor médico
- Windtree Therapeutics announces resignation of chief medical officer
- Windtree Therapeutics stockholders approve share increases and reverse split
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04%
- Windtree Therapeutics to be delisted from Nasdaq, will trade over the counter
- Windtree sees major reduction in preferred stock as investors redeem shares
- Why Are Public Companies Ammassing ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB Instead Of Just Bitcoin?
- Windtree Therapeutics stock rises after securing $500M equity line for BNB strategy
- Windtree Therapeutics commits up to $700 million for BNB purchases
- Windtree Therapeutics secures up to $520 million for BNB cryptocurrency purchases
- Windtree partners with Kraken for BNB crypto treasury strategy
- Dow Jumps Over 100 Points; PepsiCo Posts Upbeat Earnings - GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME), CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)
- Why Sarepta Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 34%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Windtree Therapeutics enters $60 million deal to launch BNB crypto strategy
- Windtree Therapeutics enters $60 million BNB crypto treasury deal
- Why Datavault AI Shares Are Trading Higher By 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Windtree Therapeutics receives U.S. patent for istaroxime heart failure drug
- Windtree reaches interim enrollment goal for istaroxime shock study
- Windtree Advances Lower Cost Manufacturing of PHEXXI, Evofem’s Hormone-Free, On-Demand Prescription Contraceptive Gel
- Istaroxime shows positive results in cardiogenic shock study
- Titan Environmental to be acquired by Windtree Therapeutics
- Windtree Therapeutics Stock Is Volatile This Week: What's Going On? - Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)
- Windtree Therapeutics receives $7M offer for oncology platform
- Windtree Therapeutics to accept cryptocurrency payments
Faixa diária
0.10 0.50
Faixa anual
0.09 7.90
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.48
- Open
- 0.48
- Bid
- 0.11
- Ask
- 0.41
- Low
- 0.10
- High
- 0.50
- Volume
- 15.898 K
- Mudança diária
- -77.08%
- Mudança mensal
- -83.33%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -96.57%
- Mudança anual
- -98.61%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh