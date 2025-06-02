Currencies / WINT
WINT: Windtree Therapeutics Inc
0.11 USD 0.37 (77.08%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WINT exchange rate has changed by -77.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.10 and at a high of 0.50.
Follow Windtree Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- D1
- W1
- MN
WINT News
- Windtree Therapeutics announces resignation of chief medical officer
- Windtree Therapeutics stockholders approve share increases and reverse split
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04%
- Windtree Therapeutics to be delisted from Nasdaq, will trade over the counter
- Windtree sees major reduction in preferred stock as investors redeem shares
- Why Are Public Companies Ammassing ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB Instead Of Just Bitcoin?
- Windtree Therapeutics stock rises after securing $500M equity line for BNB strategy
- Windtree Therapeutics commits up to $700 million for BNB purchases
- Windtree Therapeutics secures up to $520 million for BNB cryptocurrency purchases
- Windtree partners with Kraken for BNB crypto treasury strategy
- Dow Jumps Over 100 Points; PepsiCo Posts Upbeat Earnings - GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME), CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)
- Why Sarepta Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 34%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Windtree Therapeutics enters $60 million deal to launch BNB crypto strategy
- Windtree Therapeutics enters $60 million BNB crypto treasury deal
- Why Datavault AI Shares Are Trading Higher By 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Windtree Therapeutics receives U.S. patent for istaroxime heart failure drug
- Windtree reaches interim enrollment goal for istaroxime shock study
- Windtree Advances Lower Cost Manufacturing of PHEXXI, Evofem’s Hormone-Free, On-Demand Prescription Contraceptive Gel
- Istaroxime shows positive results in cardiogenic shock study
- Titan Environmental to be acquired by Windtree Therapeutics
- Windtree Therapeutics Stock Is Volatile This Week: What's Going On? - Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)
- Windtree Therapeutics receives $7M offer for oncology platform
- Windtree Therapeutics to accept cryptocurrency payments
- WINT stock touches 52-week low at $0.7 amid steep annual decline
Daily Range
0.10 0.50
Year Range
0.09 7.90
- Previous Close
- 0.48
- Open
- 0.48
- Bid
- 0.11
- Ask
- 0.41
- Low
- 0.10
- High
- 0.50
- Volume
- 15.898 K
- Daily Change
- -77.08%
- Month Change
- -83.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -96.57%
- Year Change
- -98.61%
