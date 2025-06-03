货币 / WINT
WINT: Windtree Therapeutics Inc
0.11 USD 0.37 (77.08%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WINT汇率已更改-77.08%。当日，交易品种以低点0.10和高点0.50进行交易。
关注Windtree Therapeutics Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- D1
- W1
- MN
WINT新闻
- Windtree Therapeutics宣布首席医疗官辞职
- Windtree Therapeutics announces resignation of chief medical officer
- Windtree Therapeutics stockholders approve share increases and reverse split
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04%
- Windtree Therapeutics to be delisted from Nasdaq, will trade over the counter
- Windtree sees major reduction in preferred stock as investors redeem shares
- Why Are Public Companies Ammassing ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB Instead Of Just Bitcoin?
- Windtree Therapeutics stock rises after securing $500M equity line for BNB strategy
- Windtree Therapeutics commits up to $700 million for BNB purchases
- Windtree Therapeutics secures up to $520 million for BNB cryptocurrency purchases
- Windtree partners with Kraken for BNB crypto treasury strategy
- Dow Jumps Over 100 Points; PepsiCo Posts Upbeat Earnings - GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME), CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)
- Why Sarepta Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 34%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Windtree Therapeutics enters $60 million deal to launch BNB crypto strategy
- Windtree Therapeutics enters $60 million BNB crypto treasury deal
- Why Datavault AI Shares Are Trading Higher By 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Windtree Therapeutics receives U.S. patent for istaroxime heart failure drug
- Windtree reaches interim enrollment goal for istaroxime shock study
- Windtree Advances Lower Cost Manufacturing of PHEXXI, Evofem’s Hormone-Free, On-Demand Prescription Contraceptive Gel
- Istaroxime shows positive results in cardiogenic shock study
- Titan Environmental to be acquired by Windtree Therapeutics
- Windtree Therapeutics Stock Is Volatile This Week: What's Going On? - Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)
- Windtree Therapeutics receives $7M offer for oncology platform
- Windtree Therapeutics to accept cryptocurrency payments
日范围
0.10 0.50
年范围
0.09 7.90
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.48
- 开盘价
- 0.48
- 卖价
- 0.11
- 买价
- 0.41
- 最低价
- 0.10
- 最高价
- 0.50
- 交易量
- 15.898 K
- 日变化
- -77.08%
- 月变化
- -83.33%
- 6个月变化
- -96.57%
- 年变化
- -98.61%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值