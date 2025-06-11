Divisas / WINT
WINT: Windtree Therapeutics Inc
0.11 USD 0.37 (77.08%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de WINT de hoy ha cambiado un -77.08%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 0.10, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 0.50.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Windtree Therapeutics Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- D1
- W1
- MN
WINT News
- Windtree Therapeutics anuncia renuncia de su director médico
- Windtree Therapeutics stockholders approve share increases and reverse split
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04%
- Windtree Therapeutics to be delisted from Nasdaq, will trade over the counter
- Windtree sees major reduction in preferred stock as investors redeem shares
- Why Are Public Companies Ammassing ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB Instead Of Just Bitcoin?
- Windtree Therapeutics stock rises after securing $500M equity line for BNB strategy
- Windtree Therapeutics commits up to $700 million for BNB purchases
- Windtree Therapeutics secures up to $520 million for BNB cryptocurrency purchases
- Windtree partners with Kraken for BNB crypto treasury strategy
- Dow Jumps Over 100 Points; PepsiCo Posts Upbeat Earnings - GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME), CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)
- Why Sarepta Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 34%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Windtree Therapeutics enters $60 million deal to launch BNB crypto strategy
- Why Datavault AI Shares Are Trading Higher By 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Windtree Therapeutics receives U.S. patent for istaroxime heart failure drug
- Windtree reaches interim enrollment goal for istaroxime shock study
- Windtree Advances Lower Cost Manufacturing of PHEXXI, Evofem’s Hormone-Free, On-Demand Prescription Contraceptive Gel
- Istaroxime shows positive results in cardiogenic shock study
- Titan Environmental to be acquired by Windtree Therapeutics
- Windtree Therapeutics Stock Is Volatile This Week: What's Going On? - Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)
- Windtree Therapeutics receives $7M offer for oncology platform
Rango diario
0.10 0.50
Rango anual
0.09 7.90
- Cierres anteriores
- 0.48
- Open
- 0.48
- Bid
- 0.11
- Ask
- 0.41
- Low
- 0.10
- High
- 0.50
- Volumen
- 15.898 K
- Cambio diario
- -77.08%
- Cambio mensual
- -83.33%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -96.57%
- Cambio anual
- -98.61%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B