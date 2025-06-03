通貨 / WINT
WINT: Windtree Therapeutics Inc
0.11 USD 0.37 (77.08%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WINTの今日の為替レートは、-77.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.10の安値と0.50の高値で取引されました。
Windtree Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
WINT News
- ウィンドツリー・セラピューティクス、最高医療責任者の辞任を発表
- Windtree Therapeutics announces resignation of chief medical officer
- Windtree Therapeutics stockholders approve share increases and reverse split
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04%
- Windtree Therapeutics to be delisted from Nasdaq, will trade over the counter
- Windtree sees major reduction in preferred stock as investors redeem shares
- Why Are Public Companies Ammassing ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB Instead Of Just Bitcoin?
- Windtree Therapeutics stock rises after securing $500M equity line for BNB strategy
- Windtree Therapeutics commits up to $700 million for BNB purchases
- Windtree Therapeutics secures up to $520 million for BNB cryptocurrency purchases
- Windtree partners with Kraken for BNB crypto treasury strategy
- Dow Jumps Over 100 Points; PepsiCo Posts Upbeat Earnings - GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME), CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)
- Why Sarepta Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 34%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Windtree Therapeutics enters $60 million deal to launch BNB crypto strategy
- Windtree Therapeutics enters $60 million BNB crypto treasury deal
- Why Datavault AI Shares Are Trading Higher By 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Windtree Therapeutics receives U.S. patent for istaroxime heart failure drug
- Windtree reaches interim enrollment goal for istaroxime shock study
- Windtree Advances Lower Cost Manufacturing of PHEXXI, Evofem’s Hormone-Free, On-Demand Prescription Contraceptive Gel
- Istaroxime shows positive results in cardiogenic shock study
- Titan Environmental to be acquired by Windtree Therapeutics
- Windtree Therapeutics Stock Is Volatile This Week: What's Going On? - Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)
- Windtree Therapeutics receives $7M offer for oncology platform
- Windtree Therapeutics to accept cryptocurrency payments
1日のレンジ
0.10 0.50
1年のレンジ
0.09 7.90
- 以前の終値
- 0.48
- 始値
- 0.48
- 買値
- 0.11
- 買値
- 0.41
- 安値
- 0.10
- 高値
- 0.50
- 出来高
- 15.898 K
- 1日の変化
- -77.08%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -83.33%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -96.57%
- 1年の変化
- -98.61%
