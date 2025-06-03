Valute / WINT
WINT: Windtree Therapeutics Inc
0.11 USD 0.37 (77.08%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WINT ha avuto una variazione del -77.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.10 e ad un massimo di 0.50.
Segui le dinamiche di Windtree Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
WINT News
- Windtree Therapeutics annuncia le dimissioni del direttore medico
- Windtree Therapeutics announces resignation of chief medical officer
- Windtree Therapeutics stockholders approve share increases and reverse split
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04%
- Windtree Therapeutics to be delisted from Nasdaq, will trade over the counter
- Windtree sees major reduction in preferred stock as investors redeem shares
- Why Are Public Companies Ammassing ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB Instead Of Just Bitcoin?
- Windtree Therapeutics stock rises after securing $500M equity line for BNB strategy
- Windtree Therapeutics commits up to $700 million for BNB purchases
- Windtree Therapeutics secures up to $520 million for BNB cryptocurrency purchases
- Windtree partners with Kraken for BNB crypto treasury strategy
- Dow Jumps Over 100 Points; PepsiCo Posts Upbeat Earnings - GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME), CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)
- Why Sarepta Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 34%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Windtree Therapeutics enters $60 million deal to launch BNB crypto strategy
- Windtree Therapeutics enters $60 million BNB crypto treasury deal
- Why Datavault AI Shares Are Trading Higher By 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Windtree Therapeutics receives U.S. patent for istaroxime heart failure drug
- Windtree reaches interim enrollment goal for istaroxime shock study
- Windtree Advances Lower Cost Manufacturing of PHEXXI, Evofem’s Hormone-Free, On-Demand Prescription Contraceptive Gel
- Istaroxime shows positive results in cardiogenic shock study
- Titan Environmental to be acquired by Windtree Therapeutics
- Windtree Therapeutics Stock Is Volatile This Week: What's Going On? - Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)
- Windtree Therapeutics receives $7M offer for oncology platform
- Windtree Therapeutics to accept cryptocurrency payments
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.10 0.50
Intervallo Annuale
0.09 7.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.48
- Apertura
- 0.48
- Bid
- 0.11
- Ask
- 0.41
- Minimo
- 0.10
- Massimo
- 0.50
- Volume
- 15.898 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -77.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- -83.33%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -96.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- -98.61%
21 settembre, domenica