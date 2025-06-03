QuotazioniSezioni
WINT: Windtree Therapeutics Inc

0.11 USD 0.37 (77.08%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WINT ha avuto una variazione del -77.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.10 e ad un massimo di 0.50.

Segui le dinamiche di Windtree Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.10 0.50
Intervallo Annuale
0.09 7.90
Chiusura Precedente
0.48
Apertura
0.48
Bid
0.11
Ask
0.41
Minimo
0.10
Massimo
0.50
Volume
15.898 K
Variazione giornaliera
-77.08%
Variazione Mensile
-83.33%
Variazione Semestrale
-96.57%
Variazione Annuale
-98.61%
21 settembre, domenica