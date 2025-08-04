Moedas / WING
WING: Wingstop Inc
255.52 USD 1.51 (0.59%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WING para hoje mudou para -0.59%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 252.82 e o mais alto foi 256.30.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Wingstop Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
252.82 256.30
Faixa anual
204.00 425.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 257.03
- Open
- 256.30
- Bid
- 255.52
- Ask
- 255.82
- Low
- 252.82
- High
- 256.30
- Volume
- 176
- Mudança diária
- -0.59%
- Mudança mensal
- -21.33%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 13.26%
- Mudança anual
- -38.82%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh