Currencies / WING
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WING: Wingstop Inc
264.02 USD 3.19 (1.19%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WING exchange rate has changed by -1.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 259.71 and at a high of 268.40.
Follow Wingstop Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WING News
- Stifel lowers Wingstop stock price target to $375 from $405, maintains Buy rating
- Wingstop (WING) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- Wall Street Analysts Look Bullish on Wingstop (WING): Should You Buy?
- Top 15 High-Growth Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- U.S. Inflation Trends And Consumer Behavior
- Is This The Golden Age Of Macro Investing?
- Boston Pizza Stock: Distributions Grow As Fundamentals Strengthen (OTCMKTS:BPZZF)
- Columbia Acorn Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ACRNX)
- Street Calls of the Week
- This Salesforce Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday - Kennametal (NYSE:KMT), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)
- Wingstop stock rating upgraded to Strong Buy by Raymond James on Smart Kitchen potential
- Artisan Global Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- How consumer companies are using AI?
- Wall Street’s AI Rubicon: Jobs Crack, Stocks Split – Go All-In on AI
- 16 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including 2 Kings
- Jack in the Box CEO says Hispanic consumers pulling back spending over ’uncertainty’
- Wasatch Core Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WGROX)
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Wingstop Inc. (WING) is a Trending Stock
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:LMOIX)
- Reddit, Wingstop, And Generac Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (July 28-August 1): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)
- Top 15 High-Growth Dividend Stocks For August 2025
Daily Range
259.71 268.40
Year Range
204.00 425.00
- Previous Close
- 267.21
- Open
- 267.52
- Bid
- 264.02
- Ask
- 264.32
- Low
- 259.71
- High
- 268.40
- Volume
- 1.020 K
- Daily Change
- -1.19%
- Month Change
- -18.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.03%
- Year Change
- -36.78%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%