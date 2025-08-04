通貨 / WING
WING: Wingstop Inc
255.87 USD 1.16 (0.45%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WINGの今日の為替レートは、-0.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり252.51の安値と258.78の高値で取引されました。
Wingstop Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
WING News
1日のレンジ
252.51 258.78
1年のレンジ
204.00 425.00
- 以前の終値
- 257.03
- 始値
- 256.30
- 買値
- 255.87
- 買値
- 256.17
- 安値
- 252.51
- 高値
- 258.78
- 出来高
- 1.823 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.45%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -21.22%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 13.42%
- 1年の変化
- -38.74%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K