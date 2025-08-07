Valute / WING
WING: Wingstop Inc
253.55 USD 2.32 (0.91%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WING ha avuto una variazione del -0.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 252.28 e ad un massimo di 262.41.
Segui le dinamiche di Wingstop Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
WING News
Intervallo Giornaliero
252.28 262.41
Intervallo Annuale
204.00 425.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 255.87
- Apertura
- 257.95
- Bid
- 253.55
- Ask
- 253.85
- Minimo
- 252.28
- Massimo
- 262.41
- Volume
- 2.409 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.91%
- Variazione Mensile
- -21.93%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.39%
- Variazione Annuale
- -39.29%
20 settembre, sabato