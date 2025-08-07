QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / WING
Tornare a Azioni

WING: Wingstop Inc

253.55 USD 2.32 (0.91%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WING ha avuto una variazione del -0.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 252.28 e ad un massimo di 262.41.

Segui le dinamiche di Wingstop Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WING News

Intervallo Giornaliero
252.28 262.41
Intervallo Annuale
204.00 425.00
Chiusura Precedente
255.87
Apertura
257.95
Bid
253.55
Ask
253.85
Minimo
252.28
Massimo
262.41
Volume
2.409 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.91%
Variazione Mensile
-21.93%
Variazione Semestrale
12.39%
Variazione Annuale
-39.29%
20 settembre, sabato