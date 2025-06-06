Moedas / WFH
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
WFH: Direxion Work From Home ETF
72.60 USD 1.62 (2.28%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WFH para hoje mudou para 2.28%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 72.41 e o mais alto foi 72.71.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Direxion Work From Home ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WFH Notícias
- Is Work-From-Home Still the New Normal For Corporate America?
- Microsoft is officially sending employees back to the office. Read the memo.
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- The Strategy Shift In The Markets As Tech Stock Rally Takes A Pause
- I turned my screened-in porch into a home office this summer, so my daughter and I could work our remote jobs side by side
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Stay Long Tech And Growth
- I'm struggling to work from home now that my kids are teens. They constantly need me, and I can't get my work done.
- 3 Things – Macro Thoughts
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- Tech Spending Intent Momentum Slows Amid Policy Volatility – Tech Demand Indicator Q2 2025
- I only work 3 days a week during the summer. The rest of the week, I'm offline and enjoying time with my kids.
- Tech Sector Overbought For 46 Trading Days And Counting
- Q2 2025 Earnings Preview: Modest Growth Expected Amidst Economic Crosswinds
- Technology Sector: Looking At The Last 5 Quarters' 'Upside Surprise' Factor
- I quit my dream job to be a stay-at-home dad, while my wife works full time. It's the best arrangement for us.
- Chart Of The Day: Big Tech Is So Back - Again
- Weekly Commentary: Back For A Second Attempt
- Recent Academic Research Shows Which Q2 Earnings Reports Could Have Biggest Market Impacts
- President 'Fiscal' And The Road Ahead
- Dell wanted everyone back in the office 5 days a week. Employees say it's been open to interpretation.
- Brad Simpson On How Investors Can Traverse Market Uncertainty
Faixa diária
72.41 72.71
Faixa anual
48.89 72.71
- Fechamento anterior
- 70.98
- Open
- 72.41
- Bid
- 72.60
- Ask
- 72.90
- Low
- 72.41
- High
- 72.71
- Volume
- 5
- Mudança diária
- 2.28%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.24%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 48.50%
- Mudança anual
- 25.15%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh