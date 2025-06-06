QuotesSections
WFH: Direxion Work From Home ETF

70.73 USD 0.53 (0.75%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WFH exchange rate has changed by 0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 70.73 and at a high of 70.80.

Follow Direxion Work From Home ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
70.73 70.80
Year Range
48.89 71.38
Previous Close
70.20
Open
70.80
Bid
70.73
Ask
71.03
Low
70.73
High
70.80
Volume
2
Daily Change
0.75%
Month Change
6.42%
6 Months Change
44.67%
Year Change
21.93%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev