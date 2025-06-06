통화 / WFH
WFH: Direxion Work From Home ETF
72.60 USD 1.62 (2.28%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
WFH 환율이 오늘 2.28%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 72.41이고 고가는 72.71이었습니다.
Direxion Work From Home ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
72.41 72.71
년간 변동
48.89 72.71
- 이전 종가
- 70.98
- 시가
- 72.41
- Bid
- 72.60
- Ask
- 72.90
- 저가
- 72.41
- 고가
- 72.71
- 볼륨
- 5
- 일일 변동
- 2.28%
- 월 변동
- 9.24%
- 6개월 변동
- 48.50%
- 년간 변동율
- 25.15%
20 9월, 토요일