WFH: Direxion Work From Home ETF

70.98 USD 0.25 (0.35%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de WFH de hoy ha cambiado un 0.35%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 70.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 70.98.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Direxion Work From Home ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
70.90 70.98
Rango anual
48.89 71.38
Cierres anteriores
70.73
Open
70.90
Bid
70.98
Ask
71.28
Low
70.90
High
70.98
Volumen
2
Cambio diario
0.35%
Cambio mensual
6.80%
Cambio a 6 meses
45.18%
Cambio anual
22.36%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
23.2
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
5.6
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
231 K
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
264 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
1.920 M
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.927 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B