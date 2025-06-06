Divisas / WFH
WFH: Direxion Work From Home ETF
70.98 USD 0.25 (0.35%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de WFH de hoy ha cambiado un 0.35%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 70.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 70.98.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Direxion Work From Home ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
70.90 70.98
Rango anual
48.89 71.38
- Cierres anteriores
- 70.73
- Open
- 70.90
- Bid
- 70.98
- Ask
- 71.28
- Low
- 70.90
- High
- 70.98
- Volumen
- 2
- Cambio diario
- 0.35%
- Cambio mensual
- 6.80%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 45.18%
- Cambio anual
- 22.36%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 23.2
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 5.6
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 231 K
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 1.920 M
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B