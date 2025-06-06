CotationsSections
WFH: Direxion Work From Home ETF

72.60 USD 1.62 (2.28%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de WFH a changé de 2.28% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 72.41 et à un maximum de 72.71.

Suivez la dynamique Direxion Work From Home ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
72.41 72.71
Range Annuel
48.89 72.71
Clôture Précédente
70.98
Ouverture
72.41
Bid
72.60
Ask
72.90
Plus Bas
72.41
Plus Haut
72.71
Volume
5
Changement quotidien
2.28%
Changement Mensuel
9.24%
Changement à 6 Mois
48.50%
Changement Annuel
25.15%
20 septembre, samedi