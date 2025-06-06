Devises / WFH
WFH: Direxion Work From Home ETF
72.60 USD 1.62 (2.28%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de WFH a changé de 2.28% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 72.41 et à un maximum de 72.71.
Suivez la dynamique Direxion Work From Home ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
72.41 72.71
Range Annuel
48.89 72.71
- Clôture Précédente
- 70.98
- Ouverture
- 72.41
- Bid
- 72.60
- Ask
- 72.90
- Plus Bas
- 72.41
- Plus Haut
- 72.71
- Volume
- 5
- Changement quotidien
- 2.28%
- Changement Mensuel
- 9.24%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 48.50%
- Changement Annuel
- 25.15%
20 septembre, samedi