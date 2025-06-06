通貨 / WFH
WFH: Direxion Work From Home ETF
72.60 USD 1.62 (2.28%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WFHの今日の為替レートは、2.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり72.41の安値と72.71の高値で取引されました。
Direxion Work From Home ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
WFH News
1日のレンジ
72.41 72.71
1年のレンジ
48.89 72.71
- 以前の終値
- 70.98
- 始値
- 72.41
- 買値
- 72.60
- 買値
- 72.90
- 安値
- 72.41
- 高値
- 72.71
- 出来高
- 5
- 1日の変化
- 2.28%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.24%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 48.50%
- 1年の変化
- 25.15%
