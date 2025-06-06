クォートセクション
通貨 / WFH
WFH: Direxion Work From Home ETF

72.60 USD 1.62 (2.28%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WFHの今日の為替レートは、2.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり72.41の安値と72.71の高値で取引されました。

Direxion Work From Home ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
72.41 72.71
1年のレンジ
48.89 72.71
以前の終値
70.98
始値
72.41
買値
72.60
買値
72.90
安値
72.41
高値
72.71
出来高
5
1日の変化
2.28%
1ヶ月の変化
9.24%
6ヶ月の変化
48.50%
1年の変化
25.15%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K