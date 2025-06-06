货币 / WFH
WFH: Direxion Work From Home ETF
70.98 USD 0.25 (0.35%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WFH汇率已更改0.35%。当日，交易品种以低点70.90和高点70.98进行交易。
关注Direxion Work From Home ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
WFH新闻
日范围
70.90 70.98
年范围
48.89 71.38
- 前一天收盘价
- 70.73
- 开盘价
- 70.90
- 卖价
- 70.98
- 买价
- 71.28
- 最低价
- 70.90
- 最高价
- 70.98
- 交易量
- 2
- 日变化
- 0.35%
- 月变化
- 6.80%
- 6个月变化
- 45.18%
- 年变化
- 22.36%
