WFH: Direxion Work From Home ETF
72.60 USD 1.62 (2.28%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von WFH hat sich für heute um 2.28% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 72.41 bis zu einem Hoch von 72.71 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Direxion Work From Home ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
WFH News
Tagesspanne
72.41 72.71
Jahresspanne
48.89 72.71
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 70.98
- Eröffnung
- 72.41
- Bid
- 72.60
- Ask
- 72.90
- Tief
- 72.41
- Hoch
- 72.71
- Volumen
- 5
- Tagesänderung
- 2.28%
- Monatsänderung
- 9.24%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 48.50%
- Jahresänderung
- 25.15%
