72.60 USD 1.62 (2.28%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WFH ha avuto una variazione del 2.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 72.41 e ad un massimo di 72.71.

Segui le dinamiche di Direxion Work From Home ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

WFH News

Intervallo Giornaliero
72.41 72.71
Intervallo Annuale
48.89 72.71
Chiusura Precedente
70.98
Apertura
72.41
Bid
72.60
Ask
72.90
Minimo
72.41
Massimo
72.71
Volume
5
Variazione giornaliera
2.28%
Variazione Mensile
9.24%
Variazione Semestrale
48.50%
Variazione Annuale
25.15%
21 settembre, domenica