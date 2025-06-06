Valute / WFH
WFH: Direxion Work From Home ETF
72.60 USD 1.62 (2.28%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WFH ha avuto una variazione del 2.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 72.41 e ad un massimo di 72.71.
Segui le dinamiche di Direxion Work From Home ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
72.41 72.71
Intervallo Annuale
48.89 72.71
- Chiusura Precedente
- 70.98
- Apertura
- 72.41
- Bid
- 72.60
- Ask
- 72.90
- Minimo
- 72.41
- Massimo
- 72.71
- Volume
- 5
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.28%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 48.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- 25.15%
21 settembre, domenica