Moedas / WAT
WAT: Waters Corporation
306.63 USD 2.97 (0.98%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WAT para hoje mudou para 0.98%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 302.66 e o mais alto foi 309.56.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Waters Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
WAT Notícias
Faixa diária
302.66 309.56
Faixa anual
279.61 423.56
- Fechamento anterior
- 303.66
- Open
- 304.00
- Bid
- 306.63
- Ask
- 306.93
- Low
- 302.66
- High
- 309.56
- Volume
- 893
- Mudança diária
- 0.98%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.44%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -16.45%
- Mudança anual
- -14.96%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh