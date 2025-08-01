QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / WAT
WAT: Waters Corporation

300.78 USD 5.85 (1.91%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WAT ha avuto una variazione del -1.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 300.78 e ad un massimo di 307.31.

Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi.

Intervallo Giornaliero
300.78 307.31
Intervallo Annuale
279.61 423.56
Chiusura Precedente
306.63
Apertura
307.31
Bid
300.78
Ask
301.08
Minimo
300.78
Massimo
307.31
Volume
1.533 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.91%
Variazione Mensile
0.49%
Variazione Semestrale
-18.04%
Variazione Annuale
-16.58%
