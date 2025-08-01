货币 / WAT
WAT: Waters Corporation
303.66 USD 0.50 (0.16%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WAT汇率已更改0.16%。当日，交易品种以低点300.92和高点311.41进行交易。
关注Waters Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
WAT新闻
- Waters Corporation (WAT) Presents at Wells Fargo 20th Annual Healthcare Conference 2025
- Waters (WAT) Up 5.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Waters stock remains Overweight at KeyBanc on post-merger potential
- BNY Mellon Global Stock Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Becton Dickinson Q3 FY25 presentation: Organic growth accelerates, guidance raised
- Bernstein SocGen lowers Waters stock price target to $360 on tariff headwinds
- Waters stock price target lowered to $385 from $435 at Jefferies
- Waters Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:WAT)
- Waters Corporation (WAT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Waters Corporation stock hits 52-week low at 279.51 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Waters Q2 2025 earnings beat forecast, stock dips slightly
- Tesla, BioNTech and Wayfair rise premarket; Berkshire Hathaway falls
- Waters raises lower end of 2025 profit forecast on demand for lab equipment
- Waters Q2 2025 presentation: 9% revenue growth, BD acquisition to drive future value
- Waters (WAT) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Waters stock surges 3% as strong pharma demand drives Q2 earnings beat
- Waters (WAT) Q2 Revenue Jumps 9%
- Waters earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Waters Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings - Waters (NYSE:WAT)
- MercadoLibre, Palantir, Vertex lead earnings reports Monday
- Why Waters (WAT) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- iRadimed (IRMD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
日范围
300.92 311.41
年范围
279.61 423.56
