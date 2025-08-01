通貨 / WAT
WAT: Waters Corporation
306.63 USD 2.97 (0.98%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WATの今日の為替レートは、0.98%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり302.66の安値と309.56の高値で取引されました。
Waters Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
WAT News
- Waters Corporation (WAT) Presents at Wells Fargo 20th Annual Healthcare Conference 2025
- Waters (WAT) Up 5.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Waters stock remains Overweight at KeyBanc on post-merger potential
- BNY Mellon Global Stock Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Becton Dickinson Q3 FY25 presentation: Organic growth accelerates, guidance raised
- Bernstein SocGen lowers Waters stock price target to $360 on tariff headwinds
- Waters stock price target lowered to $385 from $435 at Jefferies
- Waters Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:WAT)
- Waters Corporation (WAT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Waters Corporation stock hits 52-week low at 279.51 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Waters Q2 2025 earnings beat forecast, stock dips slightly
- Tesla, BioNTech and Wayfair rise premarket; Berkshire Hathaway falls
- Waters raises lower end of 2025 profit forecast on demand for lab equipment
- Waters Q2 2025 presentation: 9% revenue growth, BD acquisition to drive future value
- Waters (WAT) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Waters stock surges 3% as strong pharma demand drives Q2 earnings beat
- Waters (WAT) Q2 Revenue Jumps 9%
- Waters earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Waters Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings - Waters (NYSE:WAT)
- MercadoLibre, Palantir, Vertex lead earnings reports Monday
- Why Waters (WAT) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- iRadimed (IRMD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
1日のレンジ
302.66 309.56
1年のレンジ
279.61 423.56
- 以前の終値
- 303.66
- 始値
- 304.00
- 買値
- 306.63
- 買値
- 306.93
- 安値
- 302.66
- 高値
- 309.56
- 出来高
- 893
- 1日の変化
- 0.98%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.44%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -16.45%
- 1年の変化
- -14.96%
