WAT: Waters Corporation
303.66 USD 0.50 (0.16%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de WAT de hoy ha cambiado un 0.16%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 300.92, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 311.41.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Waters Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
300.92 311.41
Rango anual
279.61 423.56
- Cierres anteriores
- 303.16
- Open
- 300.92
- Bid
- 303.66
- Ask
- 303.96
- Low
- 300.92
- High
- 311.41
- Volumen
- 1.606 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.16%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.45%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -17.26%
- Cambio anual
- -15.78%
