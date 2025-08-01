통화 / WAT
WAT: Waters Corporation
300.78 USD 5.85 (1.91%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
WAT 환율이 오늘 -1.91%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 300.78이고 고가는 307.31이었습니다.
Waters Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
WAT News
일일 변동 비율
300.78 307.31
년간 변동
279.61 423.56
- 이전 종가
- 306.63
- 시가
- 307.31
- Bid
- 300.78
- Ask
- 301.08
- 저가
- 300.78
- 고가
- 307.31
- 볼륨
- 1.533 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.91%
- 월 변동
- 0.49%
- 6개월 변동
- -18.04%
- 년간 변동율
- -16.58%
20 9월, 토요일