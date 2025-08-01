Currencies / WAT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WAT: Waters Corporation
303.16 USD 3.59 (1.20%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WAT exchange rate has changed by 1.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 296.61 and at a high of 304.34.
Follow Waters Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WAT News
- Waters Corporation (WAT) Presents at Wells Fargo 20th Annual Healthcare Conference 2025
- Waters (WAT) Up 5.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Waters stock remains Overweight at KeyBanc on post-merger potential
- BNY Mellon Global Stock Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Becton Dickinson Q3 FY25 presentation: Organic growth accelerates, guidance raised
- Bernstein SocGen lowers Waters stock price target to $360 on tariff headwinds
- Waters stock price target lowered to $385 from $435 at Jefferies
- Waters Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:WAT)
- Waters Corporation (WAT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Waters Corporation stock hits 52-week low at 279.51 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Waters Q2 2025 earnings beat forecast, stock dips slightly
- Tesla, BioNTech and Wayfair rise premarket; Berkshire Hathaway falls
- Waters raises lower end of 2025 profit forecast on demand for lab equipment
- Waters Q2 2025 presentation: 9% revenue growth, BD acquisition to drive future value
- Waters (WAT) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Waters stock surges 3% as strong pharma demand drives Q2 earnings beat
- Waters (WAT) Q2 Revenue Jumps 9%
- Waters earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Waters Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings - Waters (NYSE:WAT)
- MercadoLibre, Palantir, Vertex lead earnings reports Monday
- Why Waters (WAT) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- iRadimed (IRMD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Daily Range
296.61 304.34
Year Range
279.61 423.56
- Previous Close
- 299.57
- Open
- 299.61
- Bid
- 303.16
- Ask
- 303.46
- Low
- 296.61
- High
- 304.34
- Volume
- 998
- Daily Change
- 1.20%
- Month Change
- 1.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.40%
- Year Change
- -15.92%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev