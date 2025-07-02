Moedas / VXUS
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
VXUS: Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
73.73 USD 0.06 (0.08%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VXUS para hoje mudou para 0.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 73.29 e o mais alto foi 73.86.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vanguard Total International Stock ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VXUS Notícias
- The 2 Best Vanguard Index Funds to Buy Now With $700 and Hold Forever
- 2 Vanguard ETFs to Buy With $500 and Hold Forever
- INDA Vs. China ETFs: The Tariff-Driven India Dip Is A Buy (BATS:INDA)
- Is This Year’s Leadership In Foreign Stocks Fading?
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Slowdown Continues
- If You'd Invested $1,000 in the Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF (VXUS) 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
- 5 Vanguard ETFs to Buy With $2,000 and Hold Forever
- Tug Of War: Bulls Vs. Fear
- 2 Brilliant Vanguard Index Funds to Buy With $1,000 in August and Hold Forever
- ETF Asset Report of the Month of July
- Fitting The Puzzle Pieces Together
- Dollar Weakness Boosts International Appeal
- 5 ETFs With Big Inflows Last Week on S&P 500's Record Rally
- 3 Vanguard ETFs to Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever
- 'Rest Of World' Equities Finally Break Out
- Why Warren Buffett Chose This 2-Fund Portfolio For His Spouse? (NYSEARCA:VOO)
- Passive Still Works - But Not In 2025
- Global Wealth Research - Quarterly Report: July 2025
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- Will Tariffs Derail The Bull Run In Global Equities Ex-U.S.?
- You can keep buying non-U.S. stocks and ditching the dollar — or you can be smart
- Motley Fool CEO Tom Gardner: S&P 500 (VOO) at 25× Earnings Is Stretching Valuations
- VXUS: A Good Diversification Fund For Non-US Exposure (NASDAQ:VXUS)
- What Are the Best Vanguard ETFs for a Well-Rounded Portfolio?
Faixa diária
73.29 73.86
Faixa anual
54.98 74.21
- Fechamento anterior
- 73.67
- Open
- 73.85
- Bid
- 73.73
- Ask
- 74.03
- Low
- 73.29
- High
- 73.86
- Volume
- 6.553 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.08%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.69%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.71%
- Mudança anual
- 13.64%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh