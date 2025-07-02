QuotesSections
Currencies / VXUS
Back to US Stock Market

VXUS: Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

73.72 USD 0.06 (0.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VXUS exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.45 and at a high of 73.77.

Follow Vanguard Total International Stock ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VXUS News

Daily Range
73.45 73.77
Year Range
54.98 73.77
Previous Close
73.66
Open
73.75
Bid
73.72
Ask
74.02
Low
73.45
High
73.77
Volume
5.386 K
Daily Change
0.08%
Month Change
4.67%
6 Months Change
18.69%
Year Change
13.63%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev