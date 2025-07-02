Currencies / VXUS
VXUS: Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
73.72 USD 0.06 (0.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VXUS exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.45 and at a high of 73.77.
Follow Vanguard Total International Stock ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VXUS News
Daily Range
73.45 73.77
Year Range
54.98 73.77
- Previous Close
- 73.66
- Open
- 73.75
- Bid
- 73.72
- Ask
- 74.02
- Low
- 73.45
- High
- 73.77
- Volume
- 5.386 K
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 4.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.69%
- Year Change
- 13.63%
