VXUS: Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
73.12 USD 0.61 (0.83%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de VXUS a changé de -0.83% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 73.02 et à un maximum de 73.34.
Suivez la dynamique Vanguard Total International Stock ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
73.02 73.34
Range Annuel
54.98 74.21
- Clôture Précédente
- 73.73
- Ouverture
- 73.33
- Bid
- 73.12
- Ask
- 73.42
- Plus Bas
- 73.02
- Plus Haut
- 73.34
- Volume
- 7.395 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.83%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.82%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 17.73%
- Changement Annuel
- 12.70%
20 septembre, samedi