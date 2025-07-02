CotationsSections
Devises / VXUS
Retour à Actions

VXUS: Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

73.12 USD 0.61 (0.83%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de VXUS a changé de -0.83% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 73.02 et à un maximum de 73.34.

Suivez la dynamique Vanguard Total International Stock ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VXUS Nouvelles

Range quotidien
73.02 73.34
Range Annuel
54.98 74.21
Clôture Précédente
73.73
Ouverture
73.33
Bid
73.12
Ask
73.42
Plus Bas
73.02
Plus Haut
73.34
Volume
7.395 K
Changement quotidien
-0.83%
Changement Mensuel
3.82%
Changement à 6 Mois
17.73%
Changement Annuel
12.70%
20 septembre, samedi