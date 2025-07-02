CotizacionesSecciones
VXUS: Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

73.67 USD 0.05 (0.07%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de VXUS de hoy ha cambiado un -0.07%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 73.30, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 74.21.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Vanguard Total International Stock ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
73.30 74.21
Rango anual
54.98 74.21
Cierres anteriores
73.72
Open
73.76
Bid
73.67
Ask
73.97
Low
73.30
High
74.21
Volumen
6.605 K
Cambio diario
-0.07%
Cambio mensual
4.60%
Cambio a 6 meses
18.61%
Cambio anual
13.55%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
23.2
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
5.6
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
231 K
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
264 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
1.920 M
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.927 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B