Divisas / VXUS
VXUS: Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
73.67 USD 0.05 (0.07%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de VXUS de hoy ha cambiado un -0.07%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 73.30, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 74.21.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Vanguard Total International Stock ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
73.30 74.21
Rango anual
54.98 74.21
- Cierres anteriores
- 73.72
- Open
- 73.76
- Bid
- 73.67
- Ask
- 73.97
- Low
- 73.30
- High
- 74.21
- Volumen
- 6.605 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.07%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.60%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 18.61%
- Cambio anual
- 13.55%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 23.2
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 5.6
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 231 K
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 1.920 M
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B