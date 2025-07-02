通貨 / VXUS
VXUS: Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
73.73 USD 0.06 (0.08%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VXUSの今日の為替レートは、0.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり73.29の安値と73.86の高値で取引されました。
Vanguard Total International Stock ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
73.29 73.86
1年のレンジ
54.98 74.21
- 以前の終値
- 73.67
- 始値
- 73.85
- 買値
- 73.73
- 買値
- 74.03
- 安値
- 73.29
- 高値
- 73.86
- 出来高
- 6.553 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.08%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.69%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 18.71%
- 1年の変化
- 13.64%
