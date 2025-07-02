クォートセクション
通貨 / VXUS
VXUS: Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

73.73 USD 0.06 (0.08%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VXUSの今日の為替レートは、0.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり73.29の安値と73.86の高値で取引されました。

Vanguard Total International Stock ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
73.29 73.86
1年のレンジ
54.98 74.21
以前の終値
73.67
始値
73.85
買値
73.73
買値
74.03
安値
73.29
高値
73.86
出来高
6.553 K
1日の変化
0.08%
1ヶ月の変化
4.69%
6ヶ月の変化
18.71%
1年の変化
13.64%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K