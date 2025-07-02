QuotazioniSezioni
VXUS: Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

73.12 USD 0.61 (0.83%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VXUS ha avuto una variazione del -0.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 73.02 e ad un massimo di 73.34.

Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard Total International Stock ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
73.02 73.34
Intervallo Annuale
54.98 74.21
Chiusura Precedente
73.73
Apertura
73.33
Bid
73.12
Ask
73.42
Minimo
73.02
Massimo
73.34
Volume
7.395 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.83%
Variazione Mensile
3.82%
Variazione Semestrale
17.73%
Variazione Annuale
12.70%
