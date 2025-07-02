Valute / VXUS
VXUS: Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
73.12 USD 0.61 (0.83%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VXUS ha avuto una variazione del -0.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 73.02 e ad un massimo di 73.34.
Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard Total International Stock ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
73.02 73.34
Intervallo Annuale
54.98 74.21
- Chiusura Precedente
- 73.73
- Apertura
- 73.33
- Bid
- 73.12
- Ask
- 73.42
- Minimo
- 73.02
- Massimo
- 73.34
- Volume
- 7.395 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.83%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.82%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.73%
- Variazione Annuale
- 12.70%
21 settembre, domenica