통화 / VXUS
VXUS: Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
73.12 USD 0.61 (0.83%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
VXUS 환율이 오늘 -0.83%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 73.02이고 고가는 73.34이었습니다.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VXUS News
일일 변동 비율
73.02 73.34
년간 변동
54.98 74.21
- 이전 종가
- 73.73
- 시가
- 73.33
- Bid
- 73.12
- Ask
- 73.42
- 저가
- 73.02
- 고가
- 73.34
- 볼륨
- 7.395 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.83%
- 월 변동
- 3.82%
- 6개월 변동
- 17.73%
- 년간 변동율
- 12.70%
20 9월, 토요일