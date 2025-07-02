Währungen / VXUS
VXUS: Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
73.17 USD 0.56 (0.76%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von VXUS hat sich für heute um -0.76% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 73.02 bis zu einem Hoch von 73.34 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Vanguard Total International Stock ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
VXUS News
Tagesspanne
73.02 73.34
Jahresspanne
54.98 74.21
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 73.73
- Eröffnung
- 73.33
- Bid
- 73.17
- Ask
- 73.47
- Tief
- 73.02
- Hoch
- 73.34
- Volumen
- 6.235 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.76%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.89%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 17.81%
- Jahresänderung
- 12.78%
