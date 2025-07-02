KurseKategorien
VXUS: Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

73.17 USD 0.56 (0.76%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von VXUS hat sich für heute um -0.76% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 73.02 bis zu einem Hoch von 73.34 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Vanguard Total International Stock ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
73.02 73.34
Jahresspanne
54.98 74.21
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
73.73
Eröffnung
73.33
Bid
73.17
Ask
73.47
Tief
73.02
Hoch
73.34
Volumen
6.235 K
Tagesänderung
-0.76%
Monatsänderung
3.89%
6-Monatsänderung
17.81%
Jahresänderung
12.78%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K