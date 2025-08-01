Moedas / VVX
VVX: V2X Inc
59.21 USD 1.97 (3.44%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VVX para hoje mudou para 3.44%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 58.79 e o mais alto foi 59.91.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas V2X Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VVX Notícias
- V2X garante posição em contrato de redução de ameaças de defesa de US$ 3,5 bilhões
- V2X secures position on $3.5 billion defense threat reduction contract
- Do Options Traders Know Something About V2X Stock We Don't?
- Shifting Gears program marks 11 years of veteran technician training
- V2X appoints Greg Lundy as new vice president of technology
- V2X, Inc. (VVX) Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:VVX)
- QinetiQ: After A 25% Rally, What’s Next For Defense Investors? (QNTQY)
- VVX vs. MLNK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- V2X appoints retired army general as VP of business development
- Goldman Sachs upgrades CACI, cuts Parsons within cautious government IT view
- BofA Securities upgrades V2X stock to Buy on contract wins and strategy
- This $1.5 Billion Defense Stock Just Won a $4.3 Billion Contract
- V2X announces secondary offering of 2 million shares by investor
- Raymond James reiterates Outperform rating on V2X stock after strong Q2
- V2X stock price target raised to $63 from $55 at Stifel on T-6 contract win
- V2X, Inc. (VVX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- V2X (VVX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- V2X (VVX) Fiscal Q2 EPS Jumps 60%
- Earnings call transcript: V2X beats Q2 2025 EPS expectations, stock rises 2.45%
- V2X (VVX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- V2X Q2 2025 presentation: profitability surges as EPS guidance raised
- V2X shares up 2% as adjusted earnings soar 59% in second quarter
- V2X Inc earnings beat by $0.30, revenue topped estimates
- V2X Clinches $4.3 Billion US Air Force Deal For T-6 Support - Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Boeing (NYSE:BA)
Faixa diária
58.79 59.91
Faixa anual
41.07 69.75
- Fechamento anterior
- 57.24
- Open
- 59.79
- Bid
- 59.21
- Ask
- 59.51
- Low
- 58.79
- High
- 59.91
- Volume
- 311
- Mudança diária
- 3.44%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.93%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 22.16%
- Mudança anual
- 6.00%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh