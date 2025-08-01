クォートセクション
通貨 / VVX
株に戻る

VVX: V2X Inc

59.22 USD 1.98 (3.46%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VVXの今日の為替レートは、3.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり58.79の安値と60.07の高値で取引されました。

V2X Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VVX News

1日のレンジ
58.79 60.07
1年のレンジ
41.07 69.75
以前の終値
57.24
始値
59.79
買値
59.22
買値
59.52
安値
58.79
高値
60.07
出来高
716
1日の変化
3.46%
1ヶ月の変化
3.95%
6ヶ月の変化
22.18%
1年の変化
6.02%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K