通貨 / VVX
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
VVX: V2X Inc
59.22 USD 1.98 (3.46%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VVXの今日の為替レートは、3.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり58.79の安値と60.07の高値で取引されました。
V2X Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VVX News
- V2X、35億ドル規模の防衛脅威削減契約で地位を確保
- V2X secures position on $3.5 billion defense threat reduction contract
- Do Options Traders Know Something About V2X Stock We Don't?
- Shifting Gears program marks 11 years of veteran technician training
- V2X appoints Greg Lundy as new vice president of technology
- V2X, Inc. (VVX) Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:VVX)
- QinetiQ: After A 25% Rally, What’s Next For Defense Investors? (QNTQY)
- VVX vs. MLNK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- V2X appoints retired army general as VP of business development
- Goldman Sachs upgrades CACI, cuts Parsons within cautious government IT view
- BofA Securities upgrades V2X stock to Buy on contract wins and strategy
- This $1.5 Billion Defense Stock Just Won a $4.3 Billion Contract
- V2X announces secondary offering of 2 million shares by investor
- Raymond James reiterates Outperform rating on V2X stock after strong Q2
- V2X stock price target raised to $63 from $55 at Stifel on T-6 contract win
- V2X, Inc. (VVX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- V2X (VVX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- V2X (VVX) Fiscal Q2 EPS Jumps 60%
- Earnings call transcript: V2X beats Q2 2025 EPS expectations, stock rises 2.45%
- V2X (VVX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- V2X Q2 2025 presentation: profitability surges as EPS guidance raised
- V2X shares up 2% as adjusted earnings soar 59% in second quarter
- V2X Inc earnings beat by $0.30, revenue topped estimates
- V2X Clinches $4.3 Billion US Air Force Deal For T-6 Support - Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Boeing (NYSE:BA)
1日のレンジ
58.79 60.07
1年のレンジ
41.07 69.75
- 以前の終値
- 57.24
- 始値
- 59.79
- 買値
- 59.22
- 買値
- 59.52
- 安値
- 58.79
- 高値
- 60.07
- 出来高
- 716
- 1日の変化
- 3.46%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.95%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 22.18%
- 1年の変化
- 6.02%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K