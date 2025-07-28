Divisas / VVX
VVX: V2X Inc
57.24 USD 0.60 (1.06%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de VVX de hoy ha cambiado un 1.06%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 56.62, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 58.31.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas V2X Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
56.62 58.31
Rango anual
41.07 69.75
- Cierres anteriores
- 56.64
- Open
- 56.63
- Bid
- 57.24
- Ask
- 57.54
- Low
- 56.62
- High
- 58.31
- Volumen
- 613
- Cambio diario
- 1.06%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.47%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 18.09%
- Cambio anual
- 2.47%
