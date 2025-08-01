통화 / VVX
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
VVX: V2X Inc
55.06 USD 4.16 (7.02%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
VVX 환율이 오늘 -7.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 54.91이고 고가는 59.70이었습니다.
V2X Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VVX News
- V2X, 4조 7천억원 규모 국방 위협 감소 계약 확보
- V2X secures position on $3.5 billion defense threat reduction contract
- Do Options Traders Know Something About V2X Stock We Don't?
- Shifting Gears program marks 11 years of veteran technician training
- V2X appoints Greg Lundy as new vice president of technology
- V2X, Inc. (VVX) Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:VVX)
- QinetiQ: After A 25% Rally, What’s Next For Defense Investors? (QNTQY)
- VVX vs. MLNK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- V2X appoints retired army general as VP of business development
- Goldman Sachs upgrades CACI, cuts Parsons within cautious government IT view
- BofA Securities upgrades V2X stock to Buy on contract wins and strategy
- This $1.5 Billion Defense Stock Just Won a $4.3 Billion Contract
- V2X announces secondary offering of 2 million shares by investor
- Raymond James reiterates Outperform rating on V2X stock after strong Q2
- V2X stock price target raised to $63 from $55 at Stifel on T-6 contract win
- V2X, Inc. (VVX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- V2X (VVX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- V2X (VVX) Fiscal Q2 EPS Jumps 60%
- Earnings call transcript: V2X beats Q2 2025 EPS expectations, stock rises 2.45%
- V2X (VVX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- V2X Q2 2025 presentation: profitability surges as EPS guidance raised
- V2X shares up 2% as adjusted earnings soar 59% in second quarter
- V2X Inc earnings beat by $0.30, revenue topped estimates
- V2X Clinches $4.3 Billion US Air Force Deal For T-6 Support - Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Boeing (NYSE:BA)
일일 변동 비율
54.91 59.70
년간 변동
41.07 69.75
- 이전 종가
- 59.22
- 시가
- 59.23
- Bid
- 55.06
- Ask
- 55.36
- 저가
- 54.91
- 고가
- 59.70
- 볼륨
- 613
- 일일 변동
- -7.02%
- 월 변동
- -3.35%
- 6개월 변동
- 13.60%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.43%
20 9월, 토요일