货币 / VVX
VVX: V2X Inc
57.26 USD 0.62 (1.09%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VVX汇率已更改1.09%。当日，交易品种以低点56.62和高点57.62进行交易。
关注V2X Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
VVX新闻
日范围
56.62 57.62
年范围
41.07 69.75
- 前一天收盘价
- 56.64
- 开盘价
- 56.63
- 卖价
- 57.26
- 买价
- 57.56
- 最低价
- 56.62
- 最高价
- 57.62
- 交易量
- 160
- 日变化
- 1.09%
- 月变化
- 0.51%
- 6个月变化
- 18.13%
- 年变化
- 2.51%
