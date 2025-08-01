QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VVX
Tornare a Azioni

VVX: V2X Inc

55.06 USD 4.16 (7.02%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VVX ha avuto una variazione del -7.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 54.91 e ad un massimo di 59.70.

Segui le dinamiche di V2X Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VVX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
54.91 59.70
Intervallo Annuale
41.07 69.75
Chiusura Precedente
59.22
Apertura
59.23
Bid
55.06
Ask
55.36
Minimo
54.91
Massimo
59.70
Volume
613
Variazione giornaliera
-7.02%
Variazione Mensile
-3.35%
Variazione Semestrale
13.60%
Variazione Annuale
-1.43%
20 settembre, sabato