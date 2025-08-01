Valute / VVX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
VVX: V2X Inc
55.06 USD 4.16 (7.02%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VVX ha avuto una variazione del -7.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 54.91 e ad un massimo di 59.70.
Segui le dinamiche di V2X Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VVX News
- V2X si assicura una posizione nel contratto di riduzione delle minacce per la difesa da 3,5 miliardi di dollari
- V2X secures position on $3.5 billion defense threat reduction contract
- Do Options Traders Know Something About V2X Stock We Don't?
- Shifting Gears program marks 11 years of veteran technician training
- V2X appoints Greg Lundy as new vice president of technology
- V2X, Inc. (VVX) Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:VVX)
- QinetiQ: After A 25% Rally, What’s Next For Defense Investors? (QNTQY)
- VVX vs. MLNK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- V2X appoints retired army general as VP of business development
- Goldman Sachs upgrades CACI, cuts Parsons within cautious government IT view
- BofA Securities upgrades V2X stock to Buy on contract wins and strategy
- This $1.5 Billion Defense Stock Just Won a $4.3 Billion Contract
- V2X announces secondary offering of 2 million shares by investor
- Raymond James reiterates Outperform rating on V2X stock after strong Q2
- V2X stock price target raised to $63 from $55 at Stifel on T-6 contract win
- V2X, Inc. (VVX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- V2X (VVX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- V2X (VVX) Fiscal Q2 EPS Jumps 60%
- Earnings call transcript: V2X beats Q2 2025 EPS expectations, stock rises 2.45%
- V2X (VVX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- V2X Q2 2025 presentation: profitability surges as EPS guidance raised
- V2X shares up 2% as adjusted earnings soar 59% in second quarter
- V2X Inc earnings beat by $0.30, revenue topped estimates
- V2X Clinches $4.3 Billion US Air Force Deal For T-6 Support - Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Boeing (NYSE:BA)
Intervallo Giornaliero
54.91 59.70
Intervallo Annuale
41.07 69.75
- Chiusura Precedente
- 59.22
- Apertura
- 59.23
- Bid
- 55.06
- Ask
- 55.36
- Minimo
- 54.91
- Massimo
- 59.70
- Volume
- 613
- Variazione giornaliera
- -7.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.35%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.60%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.43%
20 settembre, sabato