Moedas / VTR
VTR: Ventas Inc
67.35 USD 0.75 (1.10%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VTR para hoje mudou para -1.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 67.27 e o mais alto foi 68.71.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ventas Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
VTR Notícias
Faixa diária
67.27 68.71
Faixa anual
56.68 71.36
- Fechamento anterior
- 68.10
- Open
- 68.21
- Bid
- 67.35
- Ask
- 67.65
- Low
- 67.27
- High
- 68.71
- Volume
- 5.211 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.10%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.62%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.48%
- Mudança anual
- 4.96%
