VTR: Ventas Inc
67.98 USD 0.63 (0.94%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VTRの今日の為替レートは、0.94%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり67.10の安値と68.65の高値で取引されました。
Ventas Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
67.10 68.65
1年のレンジ
56.68 71.36
- 以前の終値
- 67.35
- 始値
- 67.42
- 買値
- 67.98
- 買値
- 68.28
- 安値
- 67.10
- 高値
- 68.65
- 出来高
- 4.473 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.94%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.31%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.56%
- 1年の変化
- 5.94%
