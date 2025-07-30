クォートセクション
通貨 / VTR
VTR: Ventas Inc

67.98 USD 0.63 (0.94%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VTRの今日の為替レートは、0.94%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり67.10の安値と68.65の高値で取引されました。

Ventas Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
67.10 68.65
1年のレンジ
56.68 71.36
以前の終値
67.35
始値
67.42
買値
67.98
買値
68.28
安値
67.10
高値
68.65
出来高
4.473 K
1日の変化
0.94%
1ヶ月の変化
0.31%
6ヶ月の変化
-1.56%
1年の変化
5.94%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K