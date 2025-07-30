Currencies / VTR
VTR: Ventas Inc
68.86 USD 1.02 (1.46%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VTR exchange rate has changed by -1.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.86 and at a high of 69.95.
Follow Ventas Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VTR News
Daily Range
68.86 69.95
Year Range
56.68 71.36
- Previous Close
- 69.88
- Open
- 69.69
- Bid
- 68.86
- Ask
- 69.16
- Low
- 68.86
- High
- 69.95
- Volume
- 1.702 K
- Daily Change
- -1.46%
- Month Change
- 1.61%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.29%
- Year Change
- 7.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%