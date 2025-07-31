Valute / VTR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
VTR: Ventas Inc
67.12 USD 0.86 (1.27%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VTR ha avuto una variazione del -1.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 66.54 e ad un massimo di 67.66.
Segui le dinamiche di Ventas Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VTR News
- Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Healthcare Dividend Stocks Through 2030
- UBS avvia la copertura di Ventas con rating Neutral, citando valutazione equa
- UBS initiates Ventas stock with Neutral rating, citing fair valuation
- Ventas dichiara un dividendo trimestrale di $0,48 con pagamento a ottobre
- Ventas declares $0.48 quarterly dividend for October payout
- Why Ventas (VTR) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate Conference
- Mizuho raises Omega Healthcare Investors stock price target to $40
- Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:VTR)
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Why Ventas (VTR) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Ventas Stock Gains 15.5% Year to Date: Will It Continue to Rise?
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Applied Materials To Rally Around 17%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Applied Industrial Techs (NYSE:AIT)
- Here's Why You Should Retain Welltower Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- Ventas Selects Discovery Senior Living to Operate its 15 Communities
- 3 High-Yield Healthcare Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
- NAV Monitor: U.S. REITs Close July At Median 20.3% Discount To Net Asset Value
- Ventas (VTR) Could Be a Great Choice
- Janus Henderson Global Real Estate Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JERAX)
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Ventas EVP Probst sells $266,960 in shares
- Ventas CEO Cafaro sells $695,722 in stock
- Earnings call transcript: Ventas beats Q2 2025 earnings forecast with strong growth
Intervallo Giornaliero
66.54 67.66
Intervallo Annuale
56.68 71.36
- Chiusura Precedente
- 67.98
- Apertura
- 67.66
- Bid
- 67.12
- Ask
- 67.42
- Minimo
- 66.54
- Massimo
- 67.66
- Volume
- 3.498 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.81%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.60%
20 settembre, sabato