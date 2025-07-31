QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VTR
Tornare a Azioni

VTR: Ventas Inc

67.12 USD 0.86 (1.27%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VTR ha avuto una variazione del -1.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 66.54 e ad un massimo di 67.66.

Segui le dinamiche di Ventas Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VTR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
66.54 67.66
Intervallo Annuale
56.68 71.36
Chiusura Precedente
67.98
Apertura
67.66
Bid
67.12
Ask
67.42
Minimo
66.54
Massimo
67.66
Volume
3.498 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.27%
Variazione Mensile
-0.96%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.81%
Variazione Annuale
4.60%
20 settembre, sabato