Moedas / VNO
VNO: Vornado Realty Trust
41.81 USD 0.58 (1.41%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VNO para hoje mudou para 1.41%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 41.15 e o mais alto foi 42.06.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vornado Realty Trust. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
VNO Notícias
- This $1.6 billion deal is a sign that the worst of the crisis in office real estate is in the past
- Ações da Paramount Group atingem máxima de 52 semanas a US$ 7,85
- JBG SMITH: The Easy Money Has Been Made (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:JBGS)
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Truist Securities eleva preço-alvo da Vornado Realty Trust devido à força de locação em Nova York
- Truist Securities raises Vornado Realty Trust price target on New York leasing strength
- General Motors To Rally More Than 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
- Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate Conference Transcript
- Vornado at BofA Conference: NYC Office Market Optimism
- Vornado Acquires 623 Fifth Avenue Condominium Office for $218M
- Vornado acquires Fifth Avenue office building for $218 million
- Fitch revises Vornado Realty Trust’s outlook to positive, affirms BB+ rating
- Why Is Vornado (VNO) Up 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on SL Green stock amid NYC market strength
- The Calm Before The Cut
- Vornado Realty Doubles Down On Manhattan, I'm Buying Its Series O Preferreds (NYSE:VNO)
- Paramount Group stock rises on report of multiple bidders in sale process
- Implied Volatility Surging for Vornado Realty Trust Stock Options
- Vornado Bolsters Portfolio With the Acquisition of 623 Fifth Avenue
- Vornado to acquire 623 Fifth Avenue office condo for $218 million
- Vornado's JV Sells 512 West 22nd Street Property for $205M
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Vornado completes $205 million sale of West 22nd Street office building
- Vornado Boosts Strength With Refinancing of 4 Union Square South
Faixa diária
41.15 42.06
Faixa anual
29.68 46.63
- Fechamento anterior
- 41.23
- Open
- 41.37
- Bid
- 41.81
- Ask
- 42.11
- Low
- 41.15
- High
- 42.06
- Volume
- 166
- Mudança diária
- 1.41%
- Mudança mensal
- 11.37%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 12.54%
- Mudança anual
- 6.20%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh