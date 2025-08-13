货币 / VNO
VNO: Vornado Realty Trust
41.71 USD 0.44 (1.04%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VNO汇率已更改-1.04%。当日，交易品种以低点41.32和高点42.48进行交易。
关注Vornado Realty Trust动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
VNO新闻
日范围
41.32 42.48
年范围
29.68 46.63
- 前一天收盘价
- 42.15
- 开盘价
- 42.21
- 卖价
- 41.71
- 买价
- 42.01
- 最低价
- 41.32
- 最高价
- 42.48
- 交易量
- 1.680 K
- 日变化
- -1.04%
- 月变化
- 11.11%
- 6个月变化
- 12.27%
- 年变化
- 5.94%
