Valute / VNO
VNO: Vornado Realty Trust
41.65 USD 0.27 (0.64%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VNO ha avuto una variazione del -0.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.31 e ad un massimo di 42.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Vornado Realty Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
41.31 42.00
Intervallo Annuale
29.68 46.63
- Chiusura Precedente
- 41.92
- Apertura
- 41.73
- Bid
- 41.65
- Ask
- 41.95
- Minimo
- 41.31
- Massimo
- 42.00
- Volume
- 2.768 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.64%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.95%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.11%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.79%
20 settembre, sabato