QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VNO
Tornare a Azioni

VNO: Vornado Realty Trust

41.65 USD 0.27 (0.64%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VNO ha avuto una variazione del -0.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.31 e ad un massimo di 42.00.

Segui le dinamiche di Vornado Realty Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VNO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
41.31 42.00
Intervallo Annuale
29.68 46.63
Chiusura Precedente
41.92
Apertura
41.73
Bid
41.65
Ask
41.95
Minimo
41.31
Massimo
42.00
Volume
2.768 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.64%
Variazione Mensile
10.95%
Variazione Semestrale
12.11%
Variazione Annuale
5.79%
20 settembre, sabato